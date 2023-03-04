This immaculate home, nestled in a cul-de-sac on a peaceful quiet street, checks all the boxes. You can feel the love the minute you walk through the front door. No more space problems with the liberally sized family room, to an expanded upstairs living room giving you many options. The tall ceilings with awesome windows let the natural light flow. In addition to a bright and open spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite counter tops, along with the upgraded hardware, the dining area will accommodate your table for six to eight. Through the windows in the dining area you will love the trees that give a forest feel as you sip your morning coffee. The very large master ensuite is located on the first floor, with the additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. Yes they will accommodate even a king size bed. Even the laundry room is oversized and has space for a freezer or additional refrigerator. Enjoy the evenings overlooking a large back yard with park like setting to the left. The storage shed does convey with the sale. It's just a really great home that is certain to please in China Spring school district. See for yourself and call today!