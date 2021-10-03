1950's charm with an exciting mix of warmth, light and vintage touches. This home was lovingly brought back to its original state while modernizing certain aspects such as the kitchen, baths and laundry/mudroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors and original Jalousie and awning windows give a nod to midcentury roots. The unique lay-out lends itself to a variety of uses - the primary front door opens to the main living area with a second front door leading to a guest/mother-in-law quarters, home office or as a long term rental (ADA compliant). Beautifully renovated kitchen has ample cabinet space along with open shelving, Bosch gas range, SS appliances (LG 2020 refrigerator conveys!), granite counter-tops, subway tile backsplash and new tile flooring. Amazing views of the backyard from almost every room. This property is sited on almost a half acre (a lot and a half) and with newly laid flag-stone and concrete patio is an entertainer's dream! Dine al fresco under the towering trees and clip herbs for your favorite recipe from the established garden. A 2 car attached garage has plenty of storage with an additional 2 car carport. Updated plumbing, electrical, HVAC, HWH, Nest thermostats, Smart home security cameras. This little slice of heaven is tucked away on the corner of N 24th and Stewart Dr. and guess what else this dreamy property has to offer? A private 8 acre ranch with horses is just across the street! So much to love at 4116 N. 24th!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $354,000
