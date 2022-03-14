3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

Charming, updated home in the heart of Waco just minutes to Extraco Events Center, Lake Waco, shopping and restaurants! This 2322 square foot 3BR/2BA home features two living areas, an office, plus a large bonus room. The kitchen offers expansive amount of counter space, cabinets , stainless steel appliances, with a counter/bar and a gas range. Love to entertain? The oversized dining room can accommodate all of your large family/friends gatherings. When touring this home you will be amazed at the amount of storage this home has to offer. Come tour this fabulous move-in ready home today!!!