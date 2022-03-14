Charming, updated home in the heart of Waco just minutes to Extraco Events Center, Lake Waco, shopping and restaurants! This 2322 square foot 3BR/2BA home features two living areas, an office, plus a large bonus room. The kitchen offers expansive amount of counter space, cabinets , stainless steel appliances, with a counter/bar and a gas range. Love to entertain? The oversized dining room can accommodate all of your large family/friends gatherings. When touring this home you will be amazed at the amount of storage this home has to offer. Come tour this fabulous move-in ready home today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco real estate agent Clay Fuller has landed a big slab of brisket. He brokered a deal that will bring Terry Black’s Barbecue to Waco, in the…
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening on one of the Highway 6 Twin Bridges, Waco police …
The 6.7-mile Interstate 35 project through Waco is entering the home stretch, even if each stretch of a four-year highway reconstruction feels…
Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.
Waco celebrity watchers — that is, Waco watchers of celebrities — may want to pencil in Saturday morning at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
The start of 2022 has been rocky. Will things get worse before they get better?
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed. Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This revealing father-daughter exchange between former Wacoans addresses last month’s controversial directive by Republican Gov…
Mother Nature needs to get back on her meds and quit with these wild temperature swings. Last week lived up to the “Texas weather” saying abou…