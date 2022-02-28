 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

Total Redo,all new Hvac/plumbing/electric,sewer line,piping,water heater.All hard services,original wood and new tile.Has iron fence/gate in front.3 pecan trees.Built 1918 has 10 foot ceilings.Tons of shiplap,5 mins to downtown.Great location.CURRENTLY VACATE.Rents for $2800 a month on VRBO.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert