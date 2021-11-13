3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

Gently lived in for one year, this like-new Creekside beauty offers all the amenties of new construction you're looking for: modern light and bright color scheme, open floorplan featuring a wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, large kitchen island, stainless appliances, & under-cabinet lighting. Durable vinyl plank flooring in main living area, spacious laundry room next to the isolated owner's suite. A lovely ensuite bath with granite dual vanity, seperate tub & shower, & large walk-in closet. Attractive back patio was extended yeilding additional space for leisure. Sprinkler system in front/backyards. MidwayISD, & just minutes to grocery, retail shopping & restaurants. Move fast, this won't last! WELCOME HOME!