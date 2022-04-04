 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

Honey, stop the car!!! Don't miss your chance to see this beautifully maintained 3-2-2 home located in the highly sought out Arrowhead subdivision. Featuring a well laid out and open floor plan, crown molding, wood flooring, and custom paint-this home is both comforting and inviting. Create memories in the chef-inspired kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Entertain your guests inside or head out to the covered patio, which makes the perfect space for an outdoor cookout. Sitting on a corner lot, this home features a large well-manicured yard for the kids and or dogs to play. The side garage allows the for an unobstructed view of the front of the home. This home sits in a well established neighborhood and has had one owner. Home schools are Hewitt Elementary and Woodgate Intermediate. You don't want to miss your opportunity to view this rare find in Waco, TX. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 4.3.2022 from 2-4pm CST.

