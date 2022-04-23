3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $365,000

Be the first to know
After a recent fight involving fists, beer bottles and drawn firearms, Bellmead police arrested several members of the Mongols motorcycle club…
Days before last Christmas, Central Freight Lines announced it would close for good following a 96-year run that started in Waco. Employees wo…
Teachers and most other employees in Midway Independent School District will receive pay raises totaling $2.3 million in the next school year,…
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Security video Waco police reviewed in a shooting reported Good Friday shows the defendant holding a shotgun outside the room where the victim…
The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee.
More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by year's end or face discipline under a controversial policy limiting officers' waist size.
Waco police have identified the victim in a murder investigation they opened Friday after finding a man with a gunshot wound at his home near …
The $341 million project to widen and rebuild a 6.7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco is coming along faster than expected, and the w…
The Waco City Council reviewed plans Tuesday to develop the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium into a neighborhood with a mix of housing style…
