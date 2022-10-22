 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $369,000

Beautiful home tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac with a HUGE backyard in China Spring ISD! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus an office and has an open concept floor plan you are sure to enjoy! The kitchen features granite countertops, an island with a seating area, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a window looking out to the spacious backyard. The office that is just off the entryway can easily be a fourth bedroom or game room. Upstairs you will find a large second living/flex space and the primary and secondary bedrooms. The MASSIVE backyard features a nice sized covered patio with a fridge, sink and seating area, a storage shed, and an above ground pool that's ready to for you to enjoy this summer. The deck around the pool is less than a year old! Another exterior bonus includes a rainwater collection system that provides water to the sprinkler system that covers the entire front and backyard! This beautiful home sits on .49 +/- acres on a cul de sac near Lake Waco and Lake Waco Golf Course. Don't miss out on this home that is built to entertain!

