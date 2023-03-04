This beautiful home resides in the zoned area of the high-achieving Midway ISD and its newest addition, Park Hill Elementary. Upon arrival, the charming white stone façade, cedar gable accent pieces, and craftsman door immediately usher you into the foyer where your gaze draws you into the open concept great room with vaulted ceilings accentuated with crown molding. Joyfully host and entertain in your new home with the brightly airy kitchen, large island, and stunning pendant lighting gleaming against the white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms feature freshly installed wood-laminate flooring. Meanwhile, the primary suite warmly engulfs you as your personal sanctuary with its sprawling layout, dual vanities, french door walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. With this gorgeous home and charming neighborhood, love at first sight is surely destined!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $374,000
