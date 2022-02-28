 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $379,900

Located in Midway ISD, this meticulously maintained home has 3-2, 2 living areas, formal dining & sits on 1+ acre. Wood floors shine. 2 guest bedrooms w- large closets. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, new SS dishwasher & induction range w- convection oven, plus breakfast bar. Vaulted ceiling & large brick fireplace in living room. Loft w- skylights perfect for home office. Isolated master has a walk-in closet. Huge 2nd living. Covered patio leads to garage & carport. 576 sq.ft. detached garage w-electricity, built in work benches, & storage. Packed gravel driveway leads to 18x40 RV camper port.Other improvements include 2 year old water heater & HVAC system,new Pex plumbing, & fresh exterior paint. No City Taxes.

