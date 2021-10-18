 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

REDUCED BIG TIME! Now we're talkin', Honey stop the car, this is a 1.5 acre tract residential dream, 3 bed rooms, potential 4th with armoire 2 baths with some updates, two living areas, remodeled gourmet kitchen with tile, granite, cabinets galore, living WBFP, 2nd living area or office, utility with built ins, shop with 200 AMP Service & meter, two space concrete new metal covered carport. Air condition updated 2020, Insulation in attic 2018, windows & French doors 2020,75 feet new concrete patio, new exterior paint, road base drive & circle drive. 10X30 building with concrete floor, window unit, electric, water line to rear of property, attached 10X10 covered storage. Property is zoned R1 Residential.

