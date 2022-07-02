 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a huge lot in China Spring ISD! You will enjoy an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area—and even a bonus room for an office. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island with a seating area, stainless steel appliances a walk-in pantry and a window looking out to the spacious backyard. The office that is just off the entryway can easily be a fourth bedroom or game room. Upstairs you will find a large second living/flex space and the primary and secondary bedrooms. The MASSIVE backyard features a nice sized covered patio with a fridge, sink and seating area, a storage shed, and an above ground pool that is equipped with a newer pump and sand filter and much much more. The deck around the pool is less than a year old! Another exterior bonus includes a rainwater collection system that provides water to the sprinkler system that covers the entire front and backyard! This beautiful home sits on .49 +/- acres on a cul de sac near Lake Waco, Lake Waco Golf Course and the airport.

