REDUCED BIG TIME!, Now we're talkin', Honey stop the car, this is a 1.5 acre tract residential dream, 3 beds, potential 4th Bedroom with armoire ,2 baths with updates, remodeled gourmet kitchen with tile, new counter tops, cabinets galore, living WBFP, 2nd living area or office, storage or game room, utility with built ins, modest but ample shop with 200 AMP Service & meter, two space concrete new metal covered carport. Air condition updated 2020, Insulation in attic 2018, windows & French doors 2020,75 feet new concrete patio, new exterior paint, road base drive & circle drive. 10X30 building with concrete floor, window unit ,electric, water line the entire length to back property line, attached 10X10 covered storage. Property is zoned R1 Residential. Check out other potential uses for the property with City or County requirements. Great property in rural setting with diversity all over it, lots of improvements near thriving area.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000
