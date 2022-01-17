3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

Country Living Located in Midway ISD, & Speegleville Elementary. This immaculate 3/2 home has 2 living areas, a formal dining & sits on 1+ acre. Gorgeous wood floors shine upon entry. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, new stainless steel induction range with convection oven & new dishwasher. Handy breakfast bar is perfect for meals or serving. Vaulted ceiling & large brick fireplace highlight the living room. Great loft area, with skylights, for home office or craft room. Both over-sized guest bedrooms have large closets. Huge isolated master has a walk-in closet. Family room invites fun or relaxation. Plenty of room for family, friends, & games. Covered patio leads to garage & carport. 576 sq.ft. detached garage has electricity, built in work benches, & storage. Packed gravel driveway leads to 18x40 RV camper port. Other improvements include 2 year old water heater & HVAC system, new Pex plumbing, & fresh exterior paint. No City Taxes. This home has been meticulously maintained!