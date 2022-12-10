3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

A rare find, a newly constructed home in the Bosqueville ISD, you don’t want to miss out on this one! This incredible 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open kitchen, dining, and living area that is perfect for entertaining. It has granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a big walk-in pantry, spacious master closet, free standing soaking tub in the master bath, and laundry room. Vinyl plank flooring throughout is both beautiful and easy to clean. The home has a big back yard, covered back porch, and sprinkler system to keep the yard looking green and cool. The location is great for getting anywhere in Waco, as well as being near picturesque walking trails on the Brazos River.