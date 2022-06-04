3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

Custom Home Available, 5-10 minutes from Downtown Waco, Baylor and Magnolia! This full masonry home was built in 2017, its a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 1,866 square feet. See a large living room with high vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a custom granite island, plenty of cabinet/countertop space with a breakfast/dining area. See a isolated main bedroom with a large restroom with his and her vanities, granite countertops, a walk in tiled shower and a walk in closet with built in cabinets. This home has a tankless water heater and foam insulation to be energy efficient to save you dollars!