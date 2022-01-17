3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

Welcome to country living! Your new home is conveniently located minutes from town in Midway ISD, and Speegleville Elementary attendance zone. With three bedrooms, two baths, 2 living areas, a formal dining room, plus one acre, this immaculately maintained home checks all the boxes. Upon entry, gorgeous wood floors flow through the home. The two guest bedrooms are located on the right side of the house. Both bedrooms are light and airy with large closets. The formal dining room is conveniently located between the kitchen and living room. There is plenty of space to extend your table for holidays and entertaining. With lots of cabinets, the kitchen is efficient and perfect for any cook. Serve fresh baked cookies from the new stainless steel convection oven. Dinners will be a breeze with the induction range. Clean up will be quick and easy with the new stainless steel dishwasher. When you don't feel like setting the table, the breakfast bar is the perfect solution. A vaulted, beamed ceiling highlights the large brick fireplace in the living room. On cold winter nights bring your hot chocolate and relax next to the crackling fire. For seasonal items, there is extra storage under the staircase. Head up stairs to the loft. his is the perfect space for a home office, craft room, or just gazing at the moon through the skylights. The isolated master is roomy, light filled, and has a walk-in closet. The huge family room is a great place to gather! Have fun, or round everyone up and relax with a movie! The french doors lead to the covered patio. You won't have to get wet if it is raining. The covered patio area takes you to the garage and carport. Finished out, the 576 sq.ft. detached garage has electricity, built in work benches, and extra storage. Never pay for camper/RV storage again. A packed gravel driveway leads to the 18x40 extra large RV camper port. For friends and family, there is extra parking in front. Other improvements include a two year old water heater and HVAC system, new Pex plumbing, and fresh exterior paint. Pantry shelves, metal shelves in garage, and curtains on french doors do not convey. Welcome Home!!