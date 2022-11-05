 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,000

This stunning “modern farmhouse” patio home is conveniently located in the charming Magnolia Villas gated community, designed and developed by Chip and JoAnna! The beautiful finishes, designer decorating, and open floorplan make this charming home AMAZING! This spacious open living area home includes a wonderful kitchen that has a large island, surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving/workspace. The main suite is bright and lovely with an ensuite that features dual vanities, a large shower and a nice walk-in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms are perfect for guests or a home office. The peaceful screened porch creates a comfortable space to enjoy a cup of coffee and it can also serve as an awesome outdoor living area. Magnolia Villas is a highly sought-after community, located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Enjoy carefree living because the HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas!

