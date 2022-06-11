3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900

Beautiful one owner home in a great neighborhood near the Brazos River! Built in 2018, this home has a great layout consisting of 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The living room features expansive vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen provides a considerable amount of counter space and cabinetry, granite counters with gorgeous tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. The master bedroom consists of a huge walk in closet, tray ceilings, and usb plugs. The en suite bathroom has dual vanities, lounge tub and double walk in shower. Outside, you will love the large privacy fenced backyard and the incredible landscaping with irrigation. Get a peek of the Brazos River from your covered front porch! This home is surrounded by other remarkable homes with friendly neighbors, sits on a corner lot and has an abundance of parking space. Other notable features are 2 hot water heaters, 2 car side entry garage with personnel door and a large attic space for extra storage. ADDED BONUS- This home was previously a successful airbnb/vrbo short term rental! Plenty of opportunity here for an income producing property. Chalk Bluff is one of Waco’s best kept secrets! Low property taxes. Just 7 miles from all of our downtown attractions, close to Baylor campus and McLane Stadium. Easy access to all of Waco without having to use I-35 is also a huge perk of this area. Schedule your private showing today!