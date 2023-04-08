Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick energy efficient home with foam insulation in Midway ISD in the Chapel Ridge close to multiple shopping locations and restaurants. This home features an open concept with a flow between the kitchen/living/dining area making this home perfect for entertaining! A beautiful electric fireplace accent is located in the living room area with vinyl plank flooring that is also in the master bedroom. You will notice in the kitchen area, there is many unique and beautifully designed amenities. The island with seating creates a grand amount of counterspace and also cabinet space. The farm style sink that faces the front of the home and also a large butler pantry creating even more space! Having an isolated master suite with trayed ceilings and recessed lighting while also featuring an ensuite bathroom is a great setup for your home. The ensuite bathroom has a tiled walk in shower with separate dual vanities and a large closet. Even the laundry room has ample amount of storage and countertop space! The backyard has a wooden privacy fence with an iron gate for easy accessibility. Come see this one for yourself!