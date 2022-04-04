 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

Custom Home Available, 5-10 minutes from Downtown Waco, Baylor and Magnolia! This full masonry home was built in 2017, its a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 1,866 square feet. See a large living room with high vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a custom granite island, plenty of cabinet/countertop space with a breakfast/dining area. See a isolated main bedroom with a large restroom with his and her vanities, granite countertops, a walk in tiled shower and a walk in closet with built in cabinets. This home has a tankless water heater and foam insulation to be energy efficient to save you dollars!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert