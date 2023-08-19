Introducing a Stunning Home in Waco's Creekside Addition: Welcome to a magnificent new house now available for sale in the desirable Creekside Addition of Waco. This thoughtfully designed home offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and energy efficiency. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a range of modern features, this property is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a cozy yet contemporary living space. As you step into the house through the double door entry, you'll immediately notice the abundance of natural light that floods the open living area. The spacious living room provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for relaxation or entertaining guests. The centerpiece of the living space is an electric fireplace, adding both charm and practicality. The main living area features beautiful vinyl plank floors, which not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also offer durability and easy maintenance. Moving into the bathroom, you'll find stylish tile flooring, providing a touch of elegance and sophistication. The primary bathroom is generously sized and features a large tiled shower, creating a luxurious and spa-like ambiance. Whether you're starting your day with an invigorating shower or winding down after a long day, this bathroom offers a private retreat for rejuvenation. One of the standout features of this home is its energy-efficient construction. With spray foam insulation, LED lighting, insulated windows, and water-saving plumbing fixtures, you can enjoy reduced energy costs while minimizing your environmental footprint. Embrace a sustainable lifestyle without compromising on comfort or style. Practicality meets convenience with a separate laundry room and a well-designed pantry, providing ample storage space and streamlining daily chores. The attention to detail and functional layout of this house ensures that every aspect of modern living has been considered. Situated in the desirable Creekside Addition, this home is surrounded by a welcoming community and offers easy access to local amenities, schools, and parks. Waco's vibrant downtown area and popular attractions are just a short drive away, allowing you to enjoy the best of both suburban tranquility and urban excitement. Additionally, this remarkable home comes with the added assurance of a 10-year warranty. The inclusion of a comprehensive warranty provides peace of mind and demonstrates the confidence of the builders in the quality and craftsmanship of the house. You can move in knowing that you're protected against potential structural or material defects, allowing you to fully enjoy your new home without any worries. This warranty underscores the commitment to customer satisfaction and ensures that your investment is safeguarded for years to come. Embrace the future with confidence and make this exceptional home in Waco's Creekside Addition yours today! Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional house your home. With its contemporary design, energy-efficient features, and a prime location in Creekside Addition, this property is an enticing choice for anyone seeking a new beginning in Waco.