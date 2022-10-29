 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $410,000

This beautiful and well-maintained three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath home in the sought-out neighborhood of the Villages at Twin Rivers. It includes a spacious living room with extra space for dining or seating, over-sized kitchen with granite countertops and stainless stove/oven/microwave, breakfast area, serving bar, utility room with storage off so garage entry, isolated master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom space, bedrooms two and three share hall bath, covered patio, two-car garage, sprinkler system, and more! Midway ISD and South Bosque Elementary. HOA amenities include a community swimming pool (with kiddy pool), tennis courts, covered playground, fitness room, paved walk around the lake and a clubhouse that can be rented for events. The Bear Ridge Golf Course and Barnett's Restaurant are within walking distance.

