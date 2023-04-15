Located minutes from the heart of Waco, this property offers just the right amount of tranquility and privacy. In a quiet cul-d-sac, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer. The open floor plan greets you upon entry as your eye draws towards the expansive windows, highlighting the heavily treed lot from within. The kitchen features a large granite island, numerous self closing cabinets, double oven, 2 sinks, and walk in pantry. The split floorplan is perfect for any family while the conveniently located laundry room has direct access to the garage and side of home. Come home after a long day to soak in a freestanding master bathroom tub and watch the sunset on the covered back porch with no rear neighbors. The master bedroom large windows and direct access to back porch. You will experience little to no road traffic as the 0.54 acres includes across the street, leaving the cul-d-sac to yourself. A perfect get-away from the hustle of everyday life!