Nestled in the heart of Midway Independent School District, this stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built by Echterling Builders in 2022 is the epitome of modern living. With an inviting open floor plan and luxurious upgrades throughout, this home promises a lifestyle of comfort, style, and convenience. There are so many touches of modern elegance in this home. Inside, you'll discover a modern masterpiece boasting with white oak flooring and contemporary design elements that effortlessly blend form and function. The open floor plan creates a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, perfect for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying everyday life with your loved ones. The kitchen is a culinary paradise with its sleek sage green cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space for meal preparation. The bathrooms feature meticulously tiled showers that add a touch of opulence to your daily routine. The backyard is generously sized, fully fenced, and perfect for family activities, pets, and entertaining. It even includes a custom shed that complements the house, offering plenty of storage space. You'll also be able to maintain your yard effortlessly with the installed sprinkler system, ensuring your lawn stays green and vibrant year-round. This modern haven combines the best of style and functionality, making it the perfect place to call home. Whether you're lounging in the living room, preparing gourmet meals in the kitchen, or enjoying the serenity of your backyard, memories will be made here. Welcome home! Call or text to schedule your showing today!