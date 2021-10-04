Gorgeous farm-style custom home right close to Magnolia and minutes to Baylor University. Pretty double door entrance with ring camera security, all tile floors, no carpet. Just built last year with all permits and warranties. Spray foam insulation, 30-year roof, extra large lot, wood privacy fence, state of the art lighting in living areas with LED and soft light tones. Accent lights in living. Ceiling fans all over, custom tile shower in master with glass enclosure. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2000 sqft of living space with a huge patio. The kitchen is also loaded with granite, white subway tile backsplash, under-counter lighting and it opens up to the dining area with plenty of space for barstools. House has so many features that make it so unique and wonderful.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $415,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emily Parsons sat on the porch of her Bellmead home Thursday morning holding a picture of her son, James “Jamie” Parsons, recalling his love f…
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco man on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest after police said he slit his 10-year-old…
Near the long shadow cast by Waco’s new Amazon fulfillment center, a California company Tuesday broke ground on its second Megafactory that wi…
The daughter of an 82-year-old Waco man who died from hypothermia during the February freeze is suing the Electric Reliability Council of Texa…
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
A district judge in McLennan County on Monday dismissed Midway and McGregor independent school districts from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxto…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
The Waco Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Sunday in far West Waco that resulted in bullet hole damage to two homes.