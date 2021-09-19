We can't wait to show you the inside of this distinctive, super cool China Spring area home that sits in a prime location on the golf course at the Lake Waco Golf Club! Downstairs: Formal living room dining room, family room, dining area, large kitchen, master bedroom suite, half bathroom, office area and laundry room. 2 car garage, golf cart garage space, and driveway. Upstairs 3 rooms, Jack and Jill bathroom and access to attic. Outside, direct course frontage provides wonderful views, exceptional feelings of openness and space, and sublime sunsets.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $419,900
