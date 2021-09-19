3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000

Honey stop the car, this is a 1.5 acre tract residential dream, 3 bdrms, 2 baths with some updates, two living areas, remodeled gourmet kitchen with tile, granite, cabinets galore, living WBFP, 2nd living area or office,utility with builtins, shop with 200 AMP Service & meter, two space concrete new metal covered carport. Air condition updated 2020, Insulation in attic 2018, windows & french doors 2020,75 feet new concrete patio, new exterior paint, road base drive & circle drive. 10X30 building with concrete floor, window unit,electric,water, attached 10X10 covered storage. Property is zoned R1 Residential. Check out other potential uses for the property with City or County requirements.