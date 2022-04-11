3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000

Are you ready to step into one of the most unique and charming homes in Waco? 3200 Morrow has an endless list of attributes that will have you head over heels for this property. Situated on an oversized corner lot with beautiful curb appeal, this historic 1920s home has been strategically updated while maintaining the original character of its time period. Traditional 1920s floorplan which has been enhanced to be ADA accessible. The home offers three large bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a second living area) and two spacious bathrooms both with walk-in showers. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. The oversized backyard will delight you in every way from the custom courtyard with wood-burning brick fireplace, the covered patio that makes the perfect entertaining area, and multiple fruit producing trees including fig, plum, cherry, and peach as well as blackberry and grape vines. Imagine sitting under the pergola on a cool Texas evening, enjoying drinks and conversation by the fire, or an afternoon barbeque with friends while enjoying a game of darts under the covered patio. 16x10 building at the back of the property is separately fenced with its own driveway - make this your private workshop, she-shed, man-cave or even convert to a tiny guest room. New roof in 2021, new plumbing and electrical in 2018. This spectacular property is located just minutes from downtown Waco and Baylor University, making it the perfect turnkey home, rental, or Baylor student housing. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own your own private retreat in the heart of Waco Texas!