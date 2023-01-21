3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $430,000

Stop and take a look at this beautiful move in ready home. This home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a separate office. Inside the primary suite are two separate closets leading into the gorgeous bathroom where you will find a soaking tub, dual vanities and an oversized shower with dual shower heads. The large living area opens to the kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining and preparing food. The lot is large providing enough space for a pool if desired. Outside you will find 2 oak trees and 5 Arizona cypress trees planted and ready to provide beauty over the years. This custom home, just built in 2022, has all the upgrades and extra touches. The house has a security system, surround sound, and a water softener. The owners are sad to be leaving this beauty to follow their dreams across the country. Their loss is your gain.