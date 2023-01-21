Stop and take a look at this beautiful move in ready home. This home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a separate office. Inside the primary suite are two separate closets leading into the gorgeous bathroom where you will find a soaking tub, dual vanities and an oversized shower with dual shower heads. The large living area opens to the kitchen with an island perfect for entertaining and preparing food. The lot is large providing enough space for a pool if desired. Outside you will find 2 oak trees and 5 Arizona cypress trees planted and ready to provide beauty over the years. This custom home, just built in 2022, has all the upgrades and extra touches. The house has a security system, surround sound, and a water softener. The owners are sad to be leaving this beauty to follow their dreams across the country. Their loss is your gain.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The growth pattern went from real, real slow to hanging on for dear life. … We struck a nerve. Now fast forward to today."
NewQuest Properties has added a retailer to the tenant mix at Cottonwood Creek Market.
The 2022 football season in Central Texas gave fans both a season of firsts and a season of continuity.
Failure to strike a deal by month's end could mean fewer in-network health care options for thousands of Central Texans.
Waco police found a man dead early Wednesday behind a restaurant in the 4200 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a statement.
Waco ISD police took an armed teen "intruder" into custody Wednesday morning at Waco High and filed charges against him, according to a letter from Principal Sterlin McGruder to parents.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
Baylor's 19-year run in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over.
Toby Monrrial, a longtime Bellmead resident who has advocated for the cleanup for more than 30 years, said the site is almost unrecognizable from its previous state.
A local man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to choking the mother of his children in April 2019.