3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $437,000

Gorgeous farm-style custom home right close to Magnolia and minutes to Baylor University. Pretty double door entrance with ring camera security, all tile floors, no carpet. Just built last year with all permits and warranties. Spray foam insulation, 30-year roof, extra large lot, wood privacy fence, state of the art lighting in living areas with LED and soft light tones. Accent lights in living. Ceiling fans all over, custom tile shower in master with glass enclosure. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2000 sqft of living space with a huge patio. The kitchen is also loaded with granite, white subway tile backsplash, under-counter lighting and it opens up to the dining area with plenty of space for barstools. House has so many features that make it so unique and wonderful.