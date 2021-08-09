3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $444,000

Chalk Bluff Beauty ! This gigantic three bed two and a half bath home sits on just under a third of an acre lot. It boasts two large sitting areas and an open kitchen adjacent to a wet bar for all your entertaining needs. While you have the kitchen, formal dining and dual sitting areas on the main floor the three bedroom are all located on the second level. Upstairs you will be pleased to find a large landing area great for an office setting, game room or even a home theater. Both guest bedrooms are accompanied by a jack and jill bathroom while the master is located across the hall. Priced to sell, schedule your private tour today !