 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $445,000

Newer home sitting on over 5 acres of land in West ISD. It just needs your finishing touches to make it your own. Call your local REALTOR for a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert