3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $445,000

This absolutely, stunning country charmer just hit the market. Over 4 +/- acres of tree lined land, this property boasts a stunning home situated at the end of a long drive. Built in 2018, the home features 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upon entry, you’re greeted by a spacious front porch with vaulted wood accents. The solid wood, glass paned door leads you to an open concept living/kitchen/dining space. The details are jaw-dropping! Enormous, vaulted ceilings, with hand-hewn beans to highlight, and a baker’s kitchen equipped with a baking-center for all your delicious needs. The two bedrooms are located down a private hall shared with a large utility room and additional pantry space. The spacious master suite has its own on-suite bathroom. The bath boasts a large walk-in shower, huge soaker tub, and dual vanities. The private patio doors take you to the over-sized back porch. This beautiful entertaining space is made perfect for grilling, enjoying sunsets, or taking in the wildlife. This one-of-a-kind property has it all! Schedule your private showing today before it’s gone!

