This absolutely, stunning country charmer just hit the market. Over 4 +/- acres of tree lined land, this property boasts a stunning home situated at the end of a long drive. Built in 2018, the home features 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upon entry, you’re greeted by a spacious front porch with vaulted wood accents. The solid wood, glass paned door leads you to an open concept living/kitchen/dining space. The details are jaw-dropping! Enormous, vaulted ceilings, with hand-hewn beans to highlight, and a baker’s kitchen equipped with a baking-center for all your delicious needs. The two bedrooms are located down a private hall shared with a large utility room and additional pantry space. The spacious master suite has its own on-suite bathroom. The bath boasts a large walk-in shower, huge soaker tub, and dual vanities. The private patio doors take you to the over-sized back porch. This beautiful entertaining space is made perfect for grilling, enjoying sunsets, or taking in the wildlife. This one-of-a-kind property has it all! Schedule your private showing today before it’s gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopment of the Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave.
Local barbecue joints have a beef with beef prices. They keep going up, up, up, like an overmatched cowboy aboard a mean-tempered bull.
A 22-year-old Waco man was shot and killed Thursday night in South Waco, launching the Waco Police Department's 15th criminal homicide investi…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Kevin Harless has not thrown in the towel by any means. In fact, he has upped the ante in his efforts to keep his father safe against speeding…
After a long rebuilding process, a neon sign paying homage to the movie theater that once stood on North 25th Street will be installed Tuesday.