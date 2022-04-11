 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

ACT FAST and spec out remaining finish items! 3218 Cumberland Avenue represents the unique opportunity to have a home remodeled to your preferences without incurring the typical constructions costs! Now featuring an estimated 2,100+ square feet, this fantastic home will feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an oversized (especially for the era) kitchen, GIANT yard, and dual living rooms; making it truly remarkable once complete. Once complete, the home will boast a new roof, all new plumbing, all new electrical, all new windows, foundation correction, new plumbing and electrical fixtures throughout, new, custom cabinetry throughout, refinished, original hardwood floors, and incredible, period correct style with none of the drawbacks! The McLeod Company, the design and construction management firm tasked with this project, recently sold a home in this HOT (Dean Highland is THE fastest appreciating neighborhood in ALL of Waco) neighborhood for more than $205 per foot. Homes are coveted and thorough remodels are few and far between. You do not want to miss out on this distinctive, historical home!

