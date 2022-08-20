 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $453,859

Beautiful craftsman home in Midway ISD in the new Chapel Ridge subdivision. 3 BR, 2 BTH stone home with open kitchen/living/dining areas, electric fireplace, and designer vinyl plank flooring in main living areas and master bedroom. Kitchen has stainless Whirlpool appliances, gorgeous farm sink, island with seating, granite countertops and butler pantry with sink. Isolated master suite and bath has a walk-in shower, dual vanities, and large closet. Carpet in other bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Ceiling fans and 2” faux wood blinds throughout. Nicely landscaped, fenced yard, side-entry garage. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. HOA. Agent-owned.

