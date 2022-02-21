This 3 bedroom 3 bath property has that urban charm everyone is looking for! Enjoy the bright and cheerful living areas which include a spacious, family friendly kitchen and magnificent game room. Picture yourself relaxing in the hot tub. The stunning backyard is a tranquil space of beauty with surprise sitting nooks and completely fenced with brick. Majestic trees in the front and backyard add to the gracefulness of this retreat. Enjoy the heated greenhouse and workshop that features approximately 250 sqft with 110 and 220 hookups. This beautiful home has so much to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000
-
- Updated
