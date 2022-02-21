3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $479,000

Nestled in the heart of a quiet neighborhood just off Ridgewood Drive, this superbly maintained home is a rare find! The beautifully landscaped yard and lush atrium welcome you into this lovely home. Once inside you will find an exceptionally spacious living area with an abundance of natural light that looks out on the park-like back yard. This 3 bedroom/3 bath home home includes one bedroom and full bath that are isolated and ideal for a guest suite. The roomy kitchen opens to a large dining area with elegant built in cabinets. With two decks, covered patio and lovely pool the backyard is superb for entertaining. Even the double garage is special with plenty of storage/work space inside and attached carport outside. Within the last 5 years the HVAC was replaced and the gunite pool was resurfaced and retiled. The roof was replaced in 2021. This beautiful property is the perfect place to call home!