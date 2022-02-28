3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $479,000

INCOME PRODUCING SHORT-TERM RENTAL FOR SALE! This successful and turn-key vacation rental just hit the market! Situated just outside of Waco, this stunning 1.8 +/- acre property has all the benefits of country living, while still being conveniently close to everything Waco has to offer. The completely updated main house features 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open concept kitchen, living, and dining room showcase the natural light brought in by the abundant windows. The farmhouse kitchen is a chef’s dream. Abundant countertop space and storage make it perfect for all your cooking needs. The isolated master suite features a gorgeous on-suite bath. Equipped with a large soaker tub, and a separate walk-in shower, this bathroom is spa-like! The outdoor space maintains the same well-maintained charm that the rest of the property boasts. This beautiful entertaining space is made perfect for grilling, enjoying conversations around the firepit, or taking in the wildlife. The property is fully fenced and crossed fenced with an open-air stable to accommodate livestock and other farmyard animals. As a bonus, there is a 630 square foot, detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and a large open room for laundry and supply storage. This space could easily be converted to an extra guesthouse rental for more income potential! Furnishings and accessories convey with some exceptions. Don’t miss your chance to own this amazing slice of country! Schedule your private showing today.