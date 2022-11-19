3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $480,000

Looking for the Barndominium and country livin’ life but want the convenience of a 15min drive into town! This property is a fantastic find! Only 10 min from the Central Texas Market Place, McLane Stadium and 15 min from magnolia and all things downtown. Situated on just under 5 acres and tucked away in the quiet solitude of the Waco and Downsville area, you will enjoy all this gem has to offer.The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living with built in speakers and the spacious front room making it efficient, functional and comfortable for yourself and entertaining others. Stained concrete flooring throughout the home is easy to clean and maintain. Vaulted ceilings. The isolated master suite features a huge ensuite bathroom with frameless glass tiled shower, built in bluetooth speaker along with luxury jetted tub, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. The property holds a detached storage building perfect for keeping outdoor equipment, tools, or other personal items. The attached patio is ideal for parties with the perfect bar and grill or to just relax and enjoy the outdoors. Fenced off dog run is big enough for any furry friends. If you want the small town country laid back life, then this needs to be your next home. It's sure to go quick so schedule your private tour today!