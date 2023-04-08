Welcome to this beautiful, quality, custom built home! Built in 2019 by Russ Davis Homes, this floor plan would work for so many situations. The wide doorways and all luxury vinyl plank or tile floors make it wheelchair and walker friendly. The storage throughout is incredible with a large master closet and a three car garage with shelving. The home could be used as a three bedroom two bath with an office/second living area, or you could turn the front room into another dining space or bedroom...so many possibilities. BUT, the thing that makes this house extra unique is the peaceful, private backyard that backs up to a creek. You will absolutely love spending your evenings or mornings on the screened in porch enjoying the well manicured lawn and the birds who come to enjoy it with you. Gutters, foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC, security system, sprinkler system, and beautiful landscaping are all other upgrades that accompany this unique property. Come enjoy spring and summer in 10257 Creekside!