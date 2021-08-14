3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $489,000

Must see newly constructed home in The Bluffs! You’ll love the open floor plan and attention to detail that this home has to offer. The interior features 3 bedrooms with a large office that could easily be made into a 4th and 2 full bathrooms. Wood look tile floors throughout the common areas with carpeted bedrooms. You’ll love the spacious walk in pantry with custom cabinetry and counter space. The laundry room has butcher block counters, dog bathing station and an exterior door opening up to the separate fenced dog run. The chef’s kitchen is a dream with luxury grade stainless steel appliances, tons of well thought out cabinet space, granite countertops, pot filler, and stainless farmhouse sink. The isolated master bedroom is a great size with a barn door leading to the master bath. In there you’ll find a gorgeous tiled walked in shower with glass surround, double vanities and oversized freestanding tub. Notable interior extras include USB outlets in most rooms, smart light switches, smart thermostat, electric fireplace and floor plugs in living area. The exterior features over half an acre with beautiful low maintenance landscaping, a fully fenced backyard with modern wood fencing and coated black chain link. The attached garage is oversized leaving space for 2 vehicles and plenty of storage. The concrete driveway is lined with brick to provide an extra touch of detail to this already amazing home! Great location with access to the Brazos River within walking distance!