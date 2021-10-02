3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $490,000

This amazing 3/2 plus an office home gives you a wonderful feeling of comfort, serenity and warmth. As you approach the home, the first thing that draws you in is the beautiful flagstone exterior that is accentuated by the rich wood stain double doors with glass paned windows and glass transom. Once inside the entry, you will immediately discover the meticulous details in materials and design choices that resulted in an true sense of warm rustic farm house elegance with a sprinkle of cabin charm. The isolated Primary bedroom and spa like bath offer a calm peaceful environment. The fully tiled separate shower with pebble stone floor will wash away a stressful day. Whether you are cooking in the amazing kitchen with custom cabinetry, working from home in the full size office with sliding barn doors for privacy or relaxing on the huge covered patio or private screen in patio area with a cold glass of lemon aide while enjoying Summer evenings in the huge back yard, this home offers a higher quality level lifestyle. Added benefits include oversized 2 car garage with dual insulated garage doors and a Seer 21 AC system. This lovely home is within minutes to Baylor Scott & White, Central Texas Market place, Hwy 35 and Hwy 6.