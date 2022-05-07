3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $494,900

Immaculate 3BR/2BA home in China Spring ISD on one acre with large shop. This meticulously cared for home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances to include a freestanding range, dishwasher and microwave, stained cabinets with plenty of storage, island, stainless sink, oversized pantry and large breakfast area. Isolated master bedroom has separate vanities, shower and a large walk in closet. Laundry room with freezer space and storage closet. Covered patio. Sprinkler system in front yard and backyard. Two car, side entry garage. 30x40 shop features spray foam insulation, garage door opener, half bathroom, pre-wired for a mini split and 15x40 RV parking with 30 amp hookup. $494,900