3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $495,000

This 3 bedroom 3 bath property has that urban charm everyone is looking for! Enjoy the bright and cheerful living areas which include a spacious, family friendly kitchen and magnificent game room. Picture yourself relaxing in the hot tub. The stunning backyard is a tranquil space of beauty with surprise sitting nooks. Majestic trees in the front and backyard add to the gracefulness of this retreat.

