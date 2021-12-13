3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $499,900
Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
All the scores from around the state.
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
Mike Copeland: New California transplant for Waco; Target store alterations; Construction awards; Trucker shortage
Getting goods from here to there has become quite the challenge. Shipping containers sit marooned off the West Coast.
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
ELGIN — When Klyderion Campbell caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trey Powell on the first play of the fourth quarter Friday night, it seem…
Victor Melant manages Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive. His career in the dining industry began in Panama, followed b…
La Vega Independent School District is mourning the loss of Phillip Bancale, whose 43 years on the school board made him one of Texas’ longest…
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone touted “deepening our commitment to our Christian mission.” It struck me because under Illuminate, Baylor’s Christian commitment has actually stagnated with regard to faculty.