Stunning gated estate boasting 80 acres along the Brazos River. Entry opens to a spacious floor plan where ceiling soars 22ft. Kitchen has 2 islands, 2 refrigerators, Viking range, double ovens, wine fridge, 2 dishwashers, trash compactor, butlers pantry, walk-in pantry, ice maker, warming drawer, separate bar area & more. Outdoor kitchen features large grill, burner, warming drawer, double-sink & built-in ice chest. Property features elevator, 2 offices, exercise room with equipment, indoor sauna, guest house, & theatre room with reclining chairs & kitchenette! Skeet shooting, archery, private boat ramp & boat lift in the covered dock, fire pit & fireplace on porch by the pool are all special outdoor features.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $5,200,000
