3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $5,200,000

Welcome to your beautiful gated estate home with 80 acres located along the Brazos River in Bosqueville ISD. What do you want in a home? This home has it all. If entertaining is your thing...entry opens into a large open floor plan where ceiling soars to 22ft. Kitchen has two islands,2 sub zero refrigerator/freezers, Viking range with 6 burners, griddle, grill and double ovens. Wine fridge, two dish washers, trash compactor, butlers pantry, walk-in pantry, ice maker, two kitchen islands with sink in island, warming drawer, and microwave finish out the indoor kitchen entertainment. The bar area has 4 refrigerator drawers, sink, ice-maker and microwave. If you want to entertain outside by the pool the outdoor kitchen has all Viking appliances-large grill, burner, warming drawer, double-sink and built-in ice chest. Want to cozy up to the fire? Large fireplace with mantle that extends to the 22ft ceiling is in main living area but don't limit yourself. You can also enjoy the fire place in the den, the main bedroom and main bath. If outdoor fire is your thing then enjoy large fireplace on porch by the pool, down along the river at the boat dock/cabana area or the stone gazebo and fire pit area. Get all your work done in his and her offices. After your work out in the exercise room with professional equipment head to the indoor sauna or relax in the spa like main bath with steam shower. Do you like going to the movies? No need to leave home. The theater room with reclining theatre chairs and kitchenette for snacks and movie popcorn are waiting for you to view the latest hits or the classics. Maybe your guest are the outdoor type, so set up the skeet shooting, archery or head to the river where you can launch boats from your private paved boat ramp or lower your boat from your boat lift in the covered dock area. The bedrooms are located on each level of the home with an ensuite bath and wet bar area. Don't worry with the stairs--take the elevator to your personal suite. Guests can stay in the separate guest house across the porte cochere from the main house. Kitchen, living area, bedroom and bath await your guests in their personal space. The acreage is situated along the river and Steinbeck Bend Dr so dividing the property allows for river views and access as well as road frontage. The parcel map only shows half of the acreage.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $5,200,000
