3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $500,000

We’re thrilled to announce the coming listing of one of Waco’s most distinctive historical homes! Located on a super desirable block within the ultra-coveted Dean Highland neighborhood, this fabulous New Orleans style revival recently underwent a comprehensive remodel which updated and modernized the home but still retained the outstanding charm and character so abundant in its old-world aesthetic. With creative work overseen by noted design firm, The McLeod Company, recent improvements include custom cabinetry throughout the home, installation of true, sand and stain in place, hardwood flooring, period correct tiling and millwork, plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware and Kohler, Restoration Hardware lighting fixtures, Thor appliances, custom wrought iron detailing, and so, so much more! Fashionable and impressive, the home’s beveled glass doors greet entrants. Cross the neat paver patio, an approach to the home reveals its grand staircase, substantial formal living room, and generous dining room. Boasting 2,394 square feet across the main and second floors, this home is not too big, not too small, but just right! Rounding out the ground floor, a powder room, den, and large (for the era) laundry room all neatly tuck behind the chef’s kitchen which acts as a central “command center” for the home. Not to be outdone by the formal living room’s exceptional, custom wood burning fireplace, the den’s impressive, vaulted ceiling creates such a special space, especially when framed by the kitchen’s wrap around countertops. Here, front and rear bars, a massive 36” gas range, nifty, built-in appliances, and playful spot of color from the laundry room all work cohesively to form a space that’s as practical as it is visually interesting. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms benefit from a second floor balcony, floor to ceiling windows, further, spectacular millwork, and wrought iron detailing. Uncommonly large, the two guest bedrooms flank a primary suite which is separated by the staircase and hallway bathroom. Inside the primary suite, a wealth of closet space (especially for a home of this era), luxurious master bathroom (complete with a handsome clawfoot bathtub), and sitting area perfect for a wardrobe, chaise, or other statement piece. Outside, the list of uncommon features is continued! A lovely inground pool (complete with nearly new liner), modern, two car garage (again, very unusual for homes of this era), detached, heated and cooled office space (perfect for work from home careers and home schooling alike), and palatial grounds round out an impressive list of features that are as novel for the area as they are enjoyable for friends and family. Whether it’s a relaxing day by the pool, game of chase with four legged friends, skating on the expansive drive, or dining alfresco on the brick paver courtyard; this home’s outdoor amenities are second to none and rivaled the interior’s remarkable scope of prior work. Truly one of Waco’s masterpiece historical homes, this home simply must be seen in person to be appreciated.