Come personalize this unique and rare 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 28+/- acres with a tank and livestock on it. Looking for country living? This is it. This 2,000 sq ft home is full of character and ready for you to come make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $515,000
